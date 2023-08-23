Alarm as Storm Betty washes away huge area of Murrough

STORM Betty battered the Murrough over Friday night and Saturday morning causing another sizeable section of the popular Wicklow town walk way to disappear.

The 15km coastal route runs parallel to the railway track and Iarnród Éireann consider the Dublin to Wicklow section of this line is a critical part of the rail network.

In 2017 Iarnród Éireann undertook a feasibility study to assess the anticipated increase in maintenance requirements for this area resulting from climate change.

The East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects (ECRIPP) was established to deliver the necessary enhanced coastal protection to the existing railway infrastructure in a number of key locations on this rail network.

However, Cllr Mary Kavanagh is calling on Wicklow County Council to carry out further works in advance of the Iarnród Éireann plans.

She said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see huge chunks of the Murrough being washed out to sea. People love the Murrough and it is probably the most beloved part of the town, and there isn’t a person living in the town who hasn’t walked it.

“It’s a wonderful amenity that costs nothing to use and to lose access from the promenade would be a travesty of momentous proportions. People like to walk by the sea and it has wonderful benefits for both physical and mental health.”

In March Wicklow County Council installed a new diverted path along the Murrough, in advance of Iarnród Éireann carrying out some additional rock armour works. While Cllr Kavanagh welcomed the works at the time, she also called for the path to be extended further along the Murrough.

“It was obvious to anyone who visits the Murrough regularly enough that the new path was still very narrow. Is there any chance that Wicklow County Council and Iarnród Éireann will discuss bringing the temporary path up as far as the Monkey Pole ad beyond where the Murrough widens out into a wider area.

“The ground is so very fragile along the edge and the rising tides due to climate change are just encroaching further and further onto the shore. There was a piece of flat ground that everyone walked on which is now gone so people are walking on the green verge instead. The Murrough has been teetering on the brink for a long time and it was only going to take one more bad storm to cause further serious damage.””

In January 2016, Cllr Kavanagh was part of the campaign group ‘Save the Murrough’ who organised a public meeting attended by over 300 people to try and get Councillors, TDs and the Council to tackle the problem and see what could be done to help halt the erosion. She is extremely frustrated over the lack of progress that has taken place since.

“We were promised the sun, moon and stars at that meeting,” she said. “One positive thing that came out of it was that Iarnród Éireann recognised the importance of the railway and carried out some rock revetments works.

"The East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects (ECRIPP) plan has now been in existence for five years but we are none the wiser over how that is progressing. Urgent action is required to at least ensure that the Murrough remains accessible until the ECRIPP plan is carried out, which is a ten-year plan and will take some time.

"The people of Wicklow have been talking about saving the Murrough for over 20 years now, but in reality very little action has actually taken place over that time.”