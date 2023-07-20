Airplane gliding, snorkelling and beach volleyball on Wicklow’s HER Outdoors schedule

Pictured at the launch of HER Wicklow, HER Outdoors Week were: Back - Carol Coad, Rosie Coad, Isla Coad and Aisling Hubbard. Front - Alannah Grace, Sadhbh Mooney and Teagan Mooney.

HER Outdoors Week, the annual national event dedicated to encouraging women to embrace the outdoors, is returning to Wicklow next month.

From August 14 to August 20, Wicklow will come alive with a week-long list of events designed to highlight the opportunities for women and girls to engage in outdoor recreation and inspire them to try something new.

Wicklow has such a diverse range of outdoor recreation activities available there is sure to be something available for everyone.

Billed as ‘HER Wicklow, HER Outdoors 2023’, the event is scaling to new heights with a vast array of activities covering land, sea, and air. Airplane gliding has been introduced as an activity, with snorkelling and climbing also new additions. These activities will join hiking, biking, walking, swimming and many others to really showcase what Wicklow has to offer in the outdoor recreation sphere.

Wicklow Sports Partnership is also delighted to welcome two national events to the county in the run up.

Volleyball Ireland will host their beach tour in Brittas Bay on Sunday, August 13, while Sport Ireland will open the weekend on August 12 with a Her Outdoors Adventure Festival in Russborough House. There will be outdoor recreation activities to book, a picnic zone, yoga area and guided walks of the greenway.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, highlighted the significance of the programme stating: "HER Outdoors Week is a very special week. It not only highlights the range of exciting activities that are available in Wicklow but it gives women and girls the confidence to step out of their comfort zone and try something totally new. I would encourage everyone ‘find your outdoors’ during the week."

Emer O'Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, added: “We are proud to support HER Outdoors Week which aims to provide equal opportunities for all women to immerse themselves in the outdoors. This year's event covers a wide range of outdoor activities, from cycling, hiking, snorkelling, kayaking and gliding - there is something to suit every woman's interests and abilities and really showcase what Wicklow has to offer.”

Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, emphasised the significance of HER Outdoors Week in embedding Wicklow as a leader in outdoor recreation in Ireland, stating: "This event aligns perfectly with our ongoing efforts to promote Wicklow as a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts, inspiring women to engage with our remarkable landscapes and reinforcing our position as a leading hub for outdoor recreation in Ireland."