Agricultural land in Glenealy is on the market for €1.1 million

73 acres of agricultural land at Ballydowling, Glenealy is available for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €1.1 million.

The sale of the non-residential farming land is being handled by CD Auctioneers.

The site is located five miles from Glenealy village and 15 minutes off the M11 motorway with frontage to a quiet country road. It consists of gently sloping lands all in one block with a mainly southerly aspect and the property is bounded by Coillte forestry lands with good boundary fences.

Internally the Lands are laid out in large divisions of C. 2 Hectares with excellent stock proof fencing. The property has been farmed and managed to high standard over the years traditionally in organic production, and now in conventional farming carrying a flock of sheep, silage and hay fields.

There are C. 2.6 Hectares suitable for forestry with good access. The property has frontage to a public road with potential for a number of valuable house sites.

There is a shared piped Water supply to most paddocks and the purchaser is asked to establish an independent water supply within six months of closing.