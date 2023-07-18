Wicklow

Agricultural land in Glenealy is on the market for €1.1 million

The land consists of 29.5 hectares.

Myles Buchanan
Wicklow People

73 acres of agricultural land at Ballydowling, Glenealy is available for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €1.1 million.

The sale of the non-residential farming land is being handled by CD Auctioneers.

The site is located five miles from Glenealy village and 15 minutes off the M11 motorway with frontage to a quiet country road. It consists of gently sloping lands all in one block with a mainly southerly aspect and the property is bounded by Coillte forestry lands with good boundary fences.

Internally the Lands are laid out in large divisions of C. 2 Hectares with excellent stock proof fencing. The property has been farmed and managed to high standard over the years traditionally in organic production, and now in conventional farming carrying a flock of sheep, silage and hay fields.

There are C. 2.6 Hectares suitable for forestry with good access. The property has frontage to a public road with potential for a number of valuable house sites.

There is a shared piped Water supply to most paddocks and the purchaser is asked to establish an independent water supply within six months of closing.

