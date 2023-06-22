After years of delays, Wicklow TD welcomes installation of Kilmacanogue bus shelter

Commenting on the ongoing negotiations between the National Transport Authority and civil contractors, Mr Brady said: “I am delighted that the bus shelter at the bus stop in Kilmacanogue has finally been installed. This is a project I was first involved with as far back as my time on Bray Town Council.

“At the time, I was told that it would not be possible to put a bus shelter there for safety reasons due to the bank directly behind where the bus stop was situated. Over the years since then, we have had to counter objections and delays from the NTA. But, despite all of the setbacks the bus shelter is now in place,” he said.

“I have been working with Wicklow County Council, the NTA, Dublin Bus and Bus Eireann on the issue for many years in an effort to secure the installation of the shelter at the bus stop. In April 2022 I secured agreement from the NTA for the provision of the bus shelter, which was scheduled to be completed last summer, or early Autumn at the latest.

“In the interim, there were delays due to the withdrawal of the preferred contractor from the scheme, and the NTA was forced to source another contractor. This is an important development for the local community who use the bus stop here. This is not just a matter of being able to shelter from the wind and rain, but it will also provide a degree of safety for bus users, who would have previously had to wait by the side of the road.

“Large numbers of school children use this bus stop to get the bus into Bray or further. I’ve spoken to many parents over the years about their children arriving in school soaked to the skin having waited in the rain for a bus from Kilmac. So, the installation of the shelter will be warmly welcomed by all users.”