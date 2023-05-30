Additional 3,300 Wicklow properties to be connected in fibre broadband rollout

Over 3,300 Wicklow properties in the Redcross deployment area will be able to connect to a high-speed fibre broadband network soon.

An additional 3,300 homes, businesses and farms in townlands along the east coast of Wicklow will soon be ready to connect to fibre broadband on the National Broadband Ireland network.

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the government, has said that more than 3,300 Wicklow properties in the Redcross deployment area – which covers the east coast between Arklow and Wicklow and inland as far as Rathdrum – will be able to connect to its high-speed fibre broadband network shortly.

Almost 4,700 homes, businesses and farms in County Wicklow can avail of a high-speed connection today, and there are 16,000 premises in County Wicklow included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

The most substantial investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Wicklow will receive €59m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 3,311 Wicklow homes, businesses and farms in the Redcross deployment area that can join the National Broadband Ireland network. Works have already been completed in other parts of Wicklow, and there are 4,674 premises that are available to pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 1,079 connections already made to the network.

National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide, with 602 of these sites, including Public BCPs, now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/.

Locations of Broadband Connection Points in Wicklow include Knockree Youth Hostel, ABEC (Arklow Business Enterprise Centre), and Brockagh Resource Centre. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that Wicklow premises in the Redcross deployment area and surrounding areas can now pre-order broadband services through the National Broadband Ireland network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up for the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up-to-date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, but rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 62 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network, and 51 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit NBI.ie/buy.

NBI encourage people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progress in their area.