98FM’s Rebecca Shekleton marries longtime love Nathan Barry in stunning Wicklow wedding

98FM radio star Rebecca Shekleton wed her longtime love Nathan Barry in Co Wicklow this weekend.

The Big Breakfast presenter took to Instagram this afternoon to share stunning snaps from her wedding day on Saturday, which she captioned: “The best day of our lives 19.08.23,” alongside a white heart emoji.

The couple tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony at Clonwilliam House with the bride stunning in an elegant satin Vivienne Westwood gown which she paired with a flowing cathedral veil and a bouquet of white roses.

Meanwhile, Nathan looked dapper in a black tuxedo complete with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie, and black dress shoes.

Friends and followers flooded the comments section of Rebecca’s post with congratulatory messages.

Influencer Niamh Cullen wrote: “Absolutely stunning OMG. Biggest congratulations”.

Another person said: “Oh wow. Congratulations guys, absolutely beautiful”.

Social media star Fionnuala Jay commented: “No, you are so beautiful!!!!! Congratulations”.

And someone else wrote: “Soooo beautiful x huge congratulations”.

As a fourth chimed in: “You both look sensational, congratulations”.

Rebecca met Nathan around seven years ago at music festival Forbidden Fruit and the pair got engaged at Adare Manor two years ago.

The radio DJ recently revealed that her family were heavily involved in the proposal as Nathan had spoken to Rebecca's parents to tell them his plans at the time, while her sister helped him pick out the ring and helped stash it away in her house so that Rebecca wouldn't find it.

“I don't know how my mum kept a secret. She's usually… Well, we tell each other everything,” she told Evoke.

Speaking about choosing Clonwilliam House as their venue, she added: “My parents live in Wexford, Nathan's mum lives in Wicklow, and we're in Dublin, so it's kind of a middle point.

"We viewed a couple of different venues. It was the first one we went to and we immediately felt it. We were driving up the driveway and he turned and said, ‘This is it.’”