4,375 Wicklow students start Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams

A total of 4,375 students from across Wicklow start their Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle examinations today.

Some 936 female students and 940 male students from the Garden County will sit their Leaving Certificate, while 27 females and 68 males will undertake the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

A total of 2404 students, comprising 1130 females and 1274 males, will sit their Junior Cycle examinations.

Exams have been modified again this year to take account of pandemic-related disruption to education, with marks awarded to candidates adjusted to ensure no “cliff-edge” fall from Covid-era grade inflation, although some drop in overall results is expected.

With perhaps a small number of exceptions, it will be the first time the Leaving Cert candidates have sat a state exam, because of the cancellation of Junior Cycle tests in 2020 and 2021.

The number of Leaving Cert candidates nationally is up marginally on last year, to 63,539, although there has been a fall from 60,210 to 59,727, in those entered for the traditional Leaving Cert.

Meanwhile, Junior Cycle exam candidate numbers are up 5 per cent on last year, to 71,494, reflecting population trends.