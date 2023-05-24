€340,000 fund set to completely refurbish Wicklow town’s Assembly Hall

Funding of €340,000 has been allocated under the Community Recognition Fund to carry out a complete overhaul of the Assembly Hall located at Bachelors Walk in Wicklow town.

The Community Recognition Fund aims to support the development of community infrastructure and facilities in recognition of the contribution being made by communities across the country in welcoming and hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

The funding is specifically targeted at projects that are located in communities, towns and villages that are hosting the beneficiaries of Temporary Protection and/or International Protection Applicants.

The fund will support the development of facilities that will be used by all members of the community.

Meanwhile, the project will also see the provision of new gym equipment on the Murrough, as well as improvements to the seafront promenade linking the harbour to the Murrough community facilities and beyond the Murrough Coastal Walk.

The elected members of Wicklow Municipal District were asked to propose suitable properties during the March meeting, with Cllr Shay Cullen receiving the support of fellow councillors when he proposed the Assembly Hall.

Cllr Cullen stated: “At the moment there is a real lack of facilities in Wicklow town for the local community to meet up and use. A new updated facility inclusive to the whole community will have a huge impact in the town. It can be used by community and voluntary organisations, as well as local sporting clubs.

“I visited the Assembly Hall recently and it badly needs refurbishment. It requires new toilets, plumbing, wiring and electrical work.

“It’s also important to state that no club will be left homeless while the works are taking place and alternative accommodation will be secured for them until the works are complete. Overall, the funding for the Assembly Hall is very welcome news for Wicklow town.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, stated: “I welcome the funding for the Assembly Hall and having a state-of-the-art facility located right in the centre of town for the use of the whole community.

“This is something Wicklow town has been missing for some time now. It’s the capital town and badly needs a facility which is fit for purpose and inclusive to the whole community.

“I am also delighted we were successful in securing funding for the installation of universally accessible outdoor gym equipment along the Murrough in order to extent upon the existing facilities, and improvements to the promenade linking Wicklow Harbour to the existing Murrough community facilities, and beyond to the coast5al walk.”

60 per cent of the funding must be spent by the end of the year

District Manager, Brian Gleeson stated: “It’s a big job that will take several months. It’s important to take time and do the job correctly.

“For the application process I didn’t want to restrict ourselves by placing estimates which would restrict you to that amount. As soon as we have some detailed figures I will provide them to the members.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris discussed directly with Community Minister Heather Humphreys about the Assembly Hall, and the funding will be used for the installation of a new heating system, as well as painting works, and a refurbishment of the kitchen, toilets and meeting rooms.

He said: “In recent weeks, I’ve discussed directly with Minister Heather Humphreys the need to recognise the efforts of the people of Wicklow town in relation to responding to the war in Ukraine and the refugee crisis.

“I’m delighted to announce that Wicklow Town has been successful in securing €340,000 for the Wicklow Town Place Making Project. I know that the Assembly Hall has fallen into decay in recent years and that it really does need an investment like this.

“It’s great too that the community will benefit from improvements to the Murrough and promenade.

“County Wicklow has done extraordinarily well under the Community Recognition Fund with the likes of Rathdrum, Greystones, Bray, Arklow and Baltinglass also benefitting.

“These projects are being delivered in communities that have done so much in terms of welcoming in people from Ukraine and other countries around the world.”