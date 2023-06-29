€308,834 for 160 Wicklow projects under Community Support Fund

A total of 160 community organisations in County Wicklow are set to receive their share in €308,834 from the Government’s Community Support Fund.

The 2022 Community Support Fund was launched in November 2022 with funding of €10 million available nationwide.

It is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the local authority, in each area.

Some of the larger Wicklow allocations will see Hollywood County Development Association receive €4,900, while €4,000 has been allocated for international sheep dog trials in Dunlavin.

The Wolfetone Community Centre and Youth Group will receive €3,000, while the same sum has also been reserved for Wicklow Aquanauts Divers based in Bray. A sum of €2,500 will go to Arklow Boxing Club and €3,000 has been set aside for Avoda Tidy Towns and Community Courthouse.

Blessington Rescue Boat receives €3,400 and €2,650 has been ring-fenced for the Foroige WAY Youth Diversion Project in Wicklow town. Rathdrum Development Association receives €4,500 and the Wicklow Travellers Group located in Wicklow town receives €2,350.

In welcoming the funding, Senator Pat Casey said: “Although these grants may be modest in size, their impact can be substantial. They serve as a catalyst for local community organizations to carry out much-needed work in their respective areas.

"I want to express my utmost appreciation for the remarkable efforts of volunteers in communities across the country, whether they are part of the local Parish Hall Committee, the Development Association, or the local Senior Citizens Group. These dedicated committees work tirelessly to ensure the continuity of essential services and organize remarkable local events that cater to people of all ages.

“I am aware that this funding plays a crucial role in supporting these groups, particularly considering the current energy costs. We recognize the need for additional support to enable them to continue providing their invaluable services to the people in their areas. I extend my congratulations to the successful projects and express my heartfelt gratitude for the vital work they carry out in their local communities.”