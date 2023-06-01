12 Wicklow organisations received €10,890 to help with soaring energy costs

Bray Family Resource & Development Project was the recipient of the largest contribution to energy costs in Wicklow, following the latest tranche of funding under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS), which awarded Wicklow projects a total of €10,890.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the fifth tranche of funding on Friday, May 25, in which 166 organisations from across the community and voluntary sector benefitted from a one-off contribution towards their increased energy bills for 2022, including the following 12 in County Wicklow:

Bray Family Resource & Development Project CLG: €4,142

Derralossary House: €2,907

Aughrim Community Sports & Leisure Association CLG:

€1,449

Redcross Church Community Facilities: €476

Conary Church Community Facilities: €472

Glenealy Village Hall (Carnegie Trust): €442

Greystones Cancer Support: €339

Greystones People's Project: €265

West Wicklow Community Employment CLG: €237

Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club: €200

Order of Malta Bray: €200

Dunganstown Church Community Facilities: €200

Bray Family Resource & Development Centre is a local community development project located in both the Fassaroe and Ballywaltrim areas of Bray. It offers a range of services and supports to the local community, including a drop-in jobs club, information and support around student grants, basic education and training programmes, welfare rights and Information, one-to-one and family supports, childcare facilities and an after school club.

Commenting on the importance of the funding to local and community groups, Minister Humphreys said: “Community and voluntary organisations deliver vital services in our communities. Targeted supports such as the CVESS mean they can get on with the important work they do, this kind of funding gives them space to concentrate on what people really need from them.

“This tranche includes funding to a large number of local community parish halls, as well as other multi-site beneficiaries so it will make a difference in communities all over the country,” she added.

Minister O Brien added: “Minister Humphreys and I regularly visit community and voluntary organisations all over the country, and we get the opportunity to see the difference tangible funding supports such as the CVESS makes. We are committed to continuing to support the sector, listening to their needs and addressing challenges together.

“There are so many deserving organisations in [today’s] list, I hope this funding goes some way towards helping them to achieve their missions.”

Concluding, Minister Humphreys advised that further tranches will follow.

The initiative forms part of a range of measures introduced in Budget 2023 to meet higher energy costs for households, businesses and community organisations and it complements the department’s supports to the community and voluntary sector.

Householders and businesses are urged to ensure that they are availing of the supports that are in place. For more information, visit: gov.ie/reduceyouruse