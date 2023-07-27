1,094 residential buildings under construction in Wicklow during June

The average residential property price in Wicklow was €470,779 in the twelve months to May 2023.

A total of 1,094 residential buildings were under construction across County Wicklow during June of this year, according to the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report.

The report, prepared by EY, found that the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9 per cent in June 2023, representing a decline of 0.3 percentage points from June 2022. This is the lowest residential vacancy rate recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date. In Wicklow, the figure was even lower, at 3.5 per cent.

There was a total of 1,759 residential property transactions in Wicklow in the twelve months to May 2023 and 33.8 per cent of these were new builds.

1,447 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Wicklow in the twelve months to June 2023.

The highest average property prices were recorded in Dublin, at €538,168, followed by Wicklow (€470,779) and Kildare (€387,046) as the only other counties above the national average.

Dublin was the county with the lowest residential vacancy rate in June 2023, at just 1.0 per cent, with Kildare (1.2 per cent), Waterford (2.3 per cent), Meath (2.3 per cent) and Louth (2.5 per cent) all registering rates of 2.5 per cent or lower.

The highest vacancy rates were reported in Connacht, with Leitrim (12.2 per cent), Mayo (10.8 per cent) and Roscommon (10.6per cent) the only counties with rates above 10.0%.

In Ireland, a total of 21,134 residential properties were classified as derelict in June 2023, representing a fall of 3.5 per cent compared to June 2022.