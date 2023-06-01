€100,000 in funding announced for Wicklow biodiversity projects

Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, has announced €100,000 in funding for five Wicklow biodiversity projects under the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

A total of 188 projects have been approved across all 31 local authorities, covering a range of biodiversity-related activities, including invasive alien species control, dune restoration, wetland surveys and biodiversity awareness and training.

Funding allocated to Wicklow projects includes €34,170 for the Brittas Bay Conservation Project, €20,000 for the restoration and enhancement of two ponds, €20,000 for a County Hedgerow Survey, €18,830 for a project to connect communities with nature and encourage local biodiversity action and €7,000 for a Bat Survey.

Over €2.5 million is being awarded to local authorities to carry out biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF), and €193k is being granted to the natural history recording community through the Small Recording Grants scheme.

Operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the scheme launched in 2018. Since then, just over €6m has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF for projects that support actions in the 3rd National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP). This year’s grants will build on that investment.

“Given that it’s Biodiversity Week, I’m especially delighted to announce the funding of over €2.5 million for 188 biodiversity projects,” Minister Noonan said. “The Local Biodiversity Action Fund is an enormously impactful scheme that supports local authorities and communities to deliver on Ireland’s national objectives for nature, from invasive species to habitat restoration to awareness-raising to surveys and monitoring work.

“As more and more Biodiversity Officers join the ranks of our local authorities, I know that the benefits for nature and people that this Fund provides are only going to grow.”