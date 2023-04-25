Wicklow Blue top Group 10 and make last-four of Celtic Challenge

Team received a walk-over from Longford

The Wicklow Blue team who are through to the semi-finals of the Celtic Challenge.

Alan Lawlor’s Wicklow Blue hurlers have steamrolled their way to the semi-finals of the Celtic Challenge, topping Group 10 after two games and a walk-over.

Now they have to await the outcome of the quarter-finals to find out who their next opponents will be.

The other Group 10 teams - Leitrim, Cavan and Longford - as well as Group 9 teams Louth, Monaghan, and Fermanagh make up the quarter-finals.

Manager Alan Lawlor, who has prepared his troops very well for this competition, expects that they will see their next action around May 13.

Meantime the players were very disappointed not to have gotten a home game against Longford on Sunday last Echelon Park Aughrim.

For some it would have been their first occasion to play on home soil, before home fans, representing their county, a big day for any young player.

On Saturday, Longford Informed Wicklow they would not be travelling the next day.

Perhaps not all that surprising really considering that Wicklow hammered Leitrim 9-25 to 0-4 in their first game and followed that with an 11-18 to 5-5 demolition of Cavan in the second game.

Longford knew what would have been facing them too.

A total of 12 players wrote their names on the scoresheet over the two games, including at least four substitutes off the bench. And when you have players like Willy Cash registering 7-15, Adam Lifley chalking up 2-7, Michael O’Brien 1-4, Charlie Colleran 3-0 off the bench - not many would fancy taking on a Wicklow Blue team on fire. Longford didn’t.

The thing is, Alan Lawlor’s troops are a team of Under-16 hurlers playing in an Under-17 hurling competition. Hopefully spring shoots appearing for future growth.

“Training has gone well, despite the frustrations of the recent wet weather and pitches being out of action, which hopefully we are over at this stage,” said Alan Lawlor.

“As an Under-16 group, playing in an Under-17 Celtic Challenge competition, this is a great opportunity to prepare players in an inter-county environment. We have been placed in the lowest division and so far, have been too strong for our opponents.”

“For player development we would be better playing teams at our own level or just above, as one-sided games are usually of no benefit to either side. All the squad has gotten good game time so far, and any of them are capable of doing a job for the team when called on.

“We are looking forward to the rest of the Celtic Challenge competition and won’t be underestimating whoever our next opponents are,” he declared.

After the Celtic Challenge, Alan Lawlor’s braves have Under-16 development squad games and are due to face Meath, Carlow, Laois, and Clare 3, which will present different tests and help bring on the group.

“The players so far have bought into the commitment required to be a county player and help Wicklow get back to the levels we competed at previously.”

“Gavin Weir (GDA) and his team have led the Strength & Conditioning programme for all the squads, and ran an Easter Camp for the players featuring hurling coaching led by Conor Daly our Hurling GDA, S&C, and advice on nutrition etc.

“The support is there to help each player fulfill their potential which can only be good for raising our standards”, said Alan.