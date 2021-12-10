Western Gaels hurl into the future

It is not until the conversation is winding down that Matt Byrne allows a glimpse of the passion he feels for his favourite pastime to show. Matt is a sportsperson who appreciates the value and the entertainment to be taken from a host of disciplines. He has an instinctive respect for rugby, soccer and any other code you care to mention. Realising that the reporter from the ‘Wicklow People’ has a particular interest, he reveals that he has even tried his hand at hockey.

Sport is good for the body, good for the mind, and good for building friendships through shared experience. But one sport in particular has a special place in Matt’s heart, though he is slow to trumpet his love from the hilltops. Hurling is his numero uno, hurling along with its sibling, camogie. Hurling. Hurling. Hurling.

He has had the privilege of promoting and expanding hurling in West Wicklow over the past few years. An area which once appeared to be almost a desert for the stick-and-ball game has recently begun to bloom with hurleys and sliotars. This is not an overnight sensation, but the product of a concentrated campaign by a team of enthusiasts.

Matt is a key member of that team and, as the press interview draws to a close, he finally lets the mask of disinterest slip when he says: “Something had to be done.” No ranting. No breast beating. No bragging. Just a purposeful response to the call to arms: “Something had to be done. Hurling is special.” He is the first to stress that the emergence of Western Gaels as a force to be reckoned with is not just down to him alone by any means. Yet he has certainly been in the vanguard of progress in advancing hurling in his adopted county.

Your reporter regurgitates a theory he heard somewhere suggesting that level, flat countryside is somehow conducive to fostering hurlers. Matt is not convinced, but notes that a line running from Dublin to Galway certainly appears to mark a sporting fault line. For whatever reason, or for no reason at all, practically all the top counties are located south of that line.

While Gaelic football is practically universal from Kerry to Derry, hurling is especially associated with the southern half of the island. But hold on a minute, Wicklow is south of the line yet can claim no more than a very modest pedigree. Maybe the hills are to blame, after all. And within the county’s less than stellar hurling heritage, the north west of the county has generally lagged behind the rest.

Yet, thanks to the commitment, cunning, organisation and – yes – passion of a few, encouraging strides have been made in recent seasons. The freshly reformed Western Gaels alliance has won championships in both adult and underage grades – practically unprecedented. The combination of Blessington, Donard, Dunlavin, Hollywood, Lacken/Kilbride and Valleymount has proven effective.

They are far from toppling the might of Bray or the traditional powerhouses of hurling in Carnew or Glenealy but they have established a firm presence.

All of a sudden, there are now hurlers as well as footballers on the ditch, discussing the finer points of the sweeper system or the merits of their side’s midfield fixer. And it is no longer quite such a novelty for children to bring their hurleys to school and maybe whack a ball around during the breaks between lessons…

Fifty-five year old Matt Byrne is in fact a Wexford man, raised close to the border in Gorey. He played both hurling and football as a youth, lining out with the town’s CBS school and with the local Naomh Éanna club. Naomh Éanna has risen recently to be a high-achieving contender in Model County hurling at the top level.

But it is not lost on Matt that the rise through the ranks was founded on a coaching structure put in place two decades previously. As an army man, he appreciates a good long game strategy and he accepts that, in the sporting context, it may take 20 years to establish something worthwhile.

He departed from the Gorey club at the age of 30, transferring to Naas where he continued to wield his stick into his forties, picking up three Kildare senior championship medals in the process. He also chaired the hurling committee there, responsible for organising hundreds of players. About 20 years ago, the association with Hollywood commenced, as he began renovating an old house and took up residence.

Matt was immediately impressed by the community spirit in the village and as his own family – a girl and two boys – arrived, he was pulled in. Hollywood GAA appeared to be an up-and-coming outfit, and they were not shy about welcoming him: “Once you go down to the GAA club you are caught,” he laughs with the laugh of a man who did not mind too much being ensnared by secretary Lucy Mooney and her comrades.

He found himself drawn into a sporting environment where hurling was a fitful presence, in an area where football was king. Anyone wishing to practise the arts of stick-and-ball was referred on to Kiltegan on the far side of Baltinglass, where they have been playing under the Michael Dwyers banner for generations.

“Hurling was not high on any agenda,” recalls Matt. “I like both codes though I was probably better at hurling. You should be playing both if you can.” He discovered there were others with a similar bent in the area as he made acquaintances, people who had hurled in the past or who simply admired Cúchulainn’s game. Among those interested were several former pupils of Sean O’Sullivan, primary school principal in Valleymount during the seventies and eighties.

Michael Moran – a Kilkenny man and principal at the primary school in Dunlavin – is notably and valuably enthusiastic. Others who have cast influence include Barney Keogh, Caimin Kiely and Ciaran Murphy (a Louth native living in Blessington) to name a few. Limerick man Liam Mulcahy (RIP) is another who assisted in putting the Western Gaels name on the map.

Yet at the start of 2019 Western Gaels was nothing much other than a name, with no philosophy, no presence, no pitch, no team, no structure – but that was about to change. Families who tired of the slog of driving to Kiltegan for training and matches began to talk and discuss how hurling might be facilitated closer to home. Matt likes that word ‘facilitate’ and all its variations, giving folk the opportunity to try their hand at the sport and maybe find it is enjoyable.

There was no messiah leading the faithful to a promised land, however, just a meeting of minds which noted that the six clubs had growing momentum. No one among the six had enough for a team but, bring everyone together, and suddenly you have the necessary 15 and a few subs. In November of 2019, it was decided that the time had come for them to combine and rekindle the Western Gaels brand, just in time for the 2020 season.

“We had the name and an identity with the name, but we had no resources, no hurleys and no helmets.” They had no money or constitution either. What they did have was a committee of six – Sandra Cleary (Dunlavin), Anne Smith (Lacken/Kilbride), Paul and Linda Darker (Dunlavin), Declan Healy (Donard) and Matt Byrne (Hollywood).

And the committee was backed in their pioneering work by a squad of volunteers ready to coach and mentor, while local businesses pitched in with sponsorship. Blessington & District Credit Union stumped up €1,000 for a set of blue and gold jerseys and it was joined by other backers, including representatives of construction, IT and fuel distribution. The six clubs pledged not only playing personnel but also vital pitch time. Within weeks of forming, the Gaels were set to participate at every level from under sevens up to adult junior – all from scratch.

“All we are doing is facilitating – it’s not all about trying to be competitive,” says Matt, the quiet man of this quiet revolution. But competitive is what they have proven to be on several fronts, despite the disruptive effects of last year’s lockdown which might have squashed the project before it ever began.

The juniors have already won promotion to intermediate under the co-captaincy of Finn Craul (Lacken/Kilbride) and MJ Moran (Dunlavin), after seeing off the second string of St Patrick’s of Wicklow Town in the final at Aughrim. A second team campaigned in Junior C this summer.

Meanwhile the young gentlemen of the minor side, with an admixture of players from Michael Dwyers, including captain Jack O’Toole, also took silverware.

It all adds up to a great start and Matt is satisfied that the correct structures are in place, with all concerned working hard for the cause. Despite this, he does not pretend to know what the future holds for this groundbreaking organisation: “We facilitate.” That word again. “We’ll see what happens.”