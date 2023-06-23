Wristband-only payments back at Wicklow’s Kaleidoscope Festival 2023

The Kaleidoscope Festival takes place on the grounds of Russborough House from June 30 to July 1.

PAYMENTS at Wicklow’s Kaleidoscope Festival this summer will all be done through a special wristband given to all festival-goers.

Rather than using cash or a bank card, revellers will be using a wristband connected to the AIB Tappy system.

Festival wristbands will contain a secure RFID chip, which can be topped up in advance, on site at the AIB Tappy bank, or from a mobile phone at an AIB Tappy Tower. The wristbands can be used across the festival site to pay for anything people would normal use their bank card or cash for, like food, drinks, merchandise and funfair rides.

The initiative has been running for a few years at Kaleidoscope and continues to prove popular due to its convenience.

After the event you can request a refund of your unspent money. You won’t be charged for this. The refund window will open from 9am Tuesday, July 4 until midnight Monday, July 24.

The festival runs from June 30 to July 1 in the grounds of Russborough House. Festival-goers can save time by registering and topping up their AIB Tappy account ahead of the event via www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie/tappy.

Once on site, there are two ways to top up; either make your way to the AIB Tappy bank near The Big Field where the tellers can exchange cash or card payments to top up your wristband for you, or alternatively head for an AIB Tappy Tower onsite, which will marked on the festival map. There you scan the QR code and top-up directly from your mobile phone.

Admission to the festival includes camping, parking, a wide array of creative programme activities from science demos to art workshops, plus a stellar music line-up including Nile Rodgers and CHIC, B*Witched, Gavin James, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Newton Faulkner, Róisín O, King Kong Company, the Dublin Gospel Choir, Cairde, Paper Tides, Bruising Shins and much more.