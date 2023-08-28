Wicklow’s Jack Reynor joins Eve Hewson in John Carney’s latest movie ‘Flora and Son’

Watch the trailer below for the movie, also featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which will be released on September 29

The trailer for award-winning Wicklow actor Jack Reynor’s new film, ‘Flora and Son’, has been debuted ahead of its global premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 29.

Reynor, who was born in Colorado to an Irish mother and moved to Valleymount in west Wicklow when he was two years old, plays the role of 'Ian', featuring alongside rising star (and Bono’s daughter) Eve Hewson and Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Directed by Irishman John Carney, noted for his success with the romantic musical drama ‘Once’, Flora and Son explores the bond between a mother and son, following the story of single mom Flora, who is at war with her son, Max.

Flora and Son — Official Trailer

Trying to find a hobby for Max, she rescues a guitar from a dumpster and finds that one person's trash can be her family's salvation.

Enlisting the help of an LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), mother and son discover the life-changing power of music.

September promises to be a bumper month for Reynor, with the impending release of ‘The Good Mother’, which co-stars two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and Olivia Cooke, slated for its US release on September 1 and is due to roll out elsewhere, with plans for Ireland yet to be revealed.

The film tells the story of a journalist (Swank) who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death. Together, they confront a world of drugs and corruption.