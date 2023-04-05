Wicklow’s Curious by Nature Pre-School highlighted as example of best practice in outdoor education

CURIOUS by Nature Outdoor Preschool, based in Stratford has been spotlighted as an Irish trailblazer in outdoor education and care for early years at a special event held by Early Childhood Ireland at the Ashling Hotel in Dublin City.

The event, ‘Valuing Outdoor Play’, explored current attitudes to outdoor education at early years in Ireland, and the potential for more early years settings in County Wicklow and across the country to embrace high-quality outdoor play and education.

Curious by Nature was highlighted at the event as an example of best practice in outdoor education. Established by Michelle Lavelle in 2018, the preschool operates fully outdoors and currently accommodates 44 children between the ages of two-and-a-half and six years.

Ms Lavelle says she decided to adopt the outdoor model because she has a deep appreciation for nature and could see the health and developmental benefits of outdoor play and education in her own children. There was also no comparable service available in the local area, and she wanted to raise awareness of the value of outdoor play and education in the early years. The initiative was influenced and encouraged by international research and pedagogy in places like Scandinavia.

She said: “When we set up the outdoor preschool in 2018, it felt like a bit of a risk because it’s a relatively new model in Ireland, but we received great interest from parents from the start. In fact, after only a couple of months we were fully subscribed, and we soon added an afternoon session to our offering to meet the demand.

“The preschool is very child-centred and set in a large natural environment with wooden structures in which we can take shelter in inclement weather. There is a covered outdoor classroom and lunchroom, but rain or shine, the children absolutely love being engaged in nature and thrive in the outdoor setting, which makes us all more resilient. Our setting presents itself to the children as a multi sensorial space for endless learning opportunities, such as engagement in ‘risky’ play, and the children make decisions in directing their own learning. This builds a sense of achievement and develops self-regulation and problem-solving skills, which help children to cope with and overcome challenges. Developing these key skills has a major impact on positive mental health and physical well-being.”

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to shine a spotlight on Curious by Nature in Co Wicklow as part of this event. The pedagogical value of outdoor experiences for young children is recognised and promoted by the regulatory framework for Early Years in Ireland and Curious by Nature is a testament to the high-quality outdoor play and education that can be achieved, but we need to breakdown any barriers that are preventing others from following in their footsteps.

“Every child has a right to outdoor play and adventure and our aim with this event is to ensure that remains at the heart of all future policy and regulation considerations in our sector. Imagine if we could make it possible for every family in Ireland to have the option of sending their child to an amazing outdoor setting like Curious by Nature?”