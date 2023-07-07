Wicklow village supports plastic-free July with reusable ‘party pack’

Go Greener with Grangecon's 'Party Pack' has already replaced 580 single-use party items this year and at least 3,750 since its launch in 2019.

The Go Greener with Grangecon group in west Wicklow is showing their support for the Plastic Free July movement by offering their community the use of their reusable ‘Party Pack’.

Residents from the picturesque village and beyond can borrow from Go Greener with Grangecon’s set of 40 reusable cups, plates, bowls and cutlery and help reduce the use of disposable party items.

The fantastic community initiative is one of many Go Greener with Grangecon projects aimed at engaging the community and reducing its collective ecological footprint while hoping to inspire other communities to do similarly.

“It’s plastic-free July, and with this in mind, we thought we’d do a tally of how many disposable party items have been avoided by community members using our Go Greener Party Pack,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“The pack has been in high demand this summer and has already replaced 580 single-use items just this year. Since introducing the Party Pack in April 2019, we estimate that it has kept at least 3750 single-use party items out of our bins, which is just amazing!

“Well done to everyone who has chosen to borrow the Go Greener Party Pack rather than purchase disposable items for their events - you are making a big difference.

“If you have an event coming up and would like to borrow from our set of 40 reusable cups, plates, bowls and cutlery, just get in touch by direct message to make a plan.”