Wicklow teenager plays major role at national conference on children’s rights

Tim Grace Byrne from Blessington in west Wicklow was part of a national conference on children’s rights which was attended by more than 100 people.

‘Pieces of Us – What’s Next?’ was run by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office and attended by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

‘Pieces of Us’ is a report which highlights the voices of the 5,515 children who took part in a national online survey and 200 who participated in focus groups. It was presented to the UN Committee in 2022 by the Youth Advisory Panel and provided an opportunity for children to have their say on what should happen next.

Tim (16) played an important role as a member of the OCO’s Youth Advisory Panel, gathering information from young people across Ireland and chairing discussions on how they feel about living in Ireland and the changes they want to see. The OCO’s Youth Advisory Panel plays a vital role in the work of the OCO, advising about emerging issues and concerns for young people.

Speaking following the event, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon commented: “We were delighted to have Tim and the other members of our Youth Advisory Panel involved in this important children’s rights conference. They asked strong and challenging questions, particularly in relation to children’s mental health and how Ireland is ensuring that all children have equal opportunities.”

Dr Carmel Corrigan, OCO Head of Participation and Rights Education who led in coordinating the Pieces of Us report added: “The Pieces of Us - What’s Next event was unique in that it gave a children’s perspective on the Concluding Observations of the UNCRC and the concerns that were raised.

"The children who worked on our Pieces of Us report were the heart and soul of the report- it was their voices and their insights, and so it’s important that they also have a say on what happens next.”