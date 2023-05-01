Wicklow sheep farmer hasn't sold wool in four years - ‘It’s gone from extra income to an added cost’

A Wicklow sheep farmer who is stuck with four years worth of wool he can’t sell has highlighted the financial and ecological impacts of the “dead” Irish wool market.

Despite last year’s government-funded wool feasibility study and a recent Oireachtas Joint Committee meeting to address the “income crisis” faced by sheep farmers, Blessington farmer Ian Hamilton has watched on as the collapsed wool market added to his considerable financial burdens.

Left holding bag after bag of wool sheared from his 300 Cheviot and Suffolk-Cross ewes, the third-generation farmer said that a whole shed of his wool will probably end up in a landfill because there is nowhere and no one in the market for it.

“It’s become a massive problem for farmers here - it’s gone from extra income to an added cost,” Mr Hamilton said. “I have a shed here on my farm with four years worth of wool that I can’t sell in it. Nobody wants it and nobody is buying it. There’s just no market for it whatsoever, it’s all cheaper alternatives and synthetic fibres now.

“All the local warehouses are full of it. Mr Quinn down in Baltinglass would be one of the main agents for buying it, but they’ve stopped buying the wool altogether.

“If you’re lucky enough to find someone to take it, you might get 20 cents per kilo, but it costs the farmer 40 to 45 cents a kilo for the shearer to remove it from the sheep.

“Farmers are left with this beautiful, natural product every year and the majority of it is going to end up going to waste. You see it everywhere when you’re passing by farms. Look down at the pen and you’ll see four or five of last year’s wool packs sitting out in the rain and it’s of no benefit to the farm – it’s a cost.

“It’s such a shame. Wool is the best natural insulation you can get, but we’ve no washing and packaging facilities here in Ireland, and you have to import it to get your hands on it, even though it’s right here on your doorstep.

“Farmers are always getting a bad rep when it comes to sustainability, but here we have a natural product that has multiple uses and there’s nothing being done to make it viable again.

“Sure, the government have looked into it, but absolutely nothing has come of it. Something has to happen with this product but, with the state of the dead wool market, it’s all just going to waste.”

The Irish Farmers Association has consistently called on the Minister of Agriculture to come forward with proposals to support sheep farmers directly for the shearing costs, with incentives to ensure the wool is presented in optimal condition for further added value uses.

In their March Sheep Council Report March, the IFA outlined the financial burden of wool production on farmers, stating that it cost approximately €8 to present a 3kg fleece rolled and packed, at an annual cost to Irish farmers of €21m annually.

The report also stated that: “Shearing costs must be directly supported to incentivise farmers carrying out this vital health and welfare measure and to ensure wool is presented in optimum condition for future added value to use. IFA has sought the inclusion of shearing as an action in the new Sheep Improvement Scheme.

“There are huge opportunities to develop a unique brand for Irish wool and this work must begin immediately."