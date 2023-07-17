Wicklow pharmacy holds coffee morning fundraiser for little Flinn the Warrior

McGreals Pharmacy, with the help of the local community raised €985 for Flinn the Warrior at a coffee morning recently held in its Blessington Primary Care Pharmacy.

Young and old passed through the pharmacy throughout the morning to show their support and enjoy cake and a cuppa for a very worthy cause including the little warrior himself Flinn Lynham.

'The support we received from the local community was amazing, from people volunteering to help or the local businesses donating freshly baked cakes and treats. We are very proud of the community spirit here in Blessington,' said Kilian McGreal of McGreals Pharmacy.

Flinn was born on May 25, 2020, at 33 weeks by emergency Caesarean section and was immediately taken to ICU to be ventilated and placed on life-support.

Flinn was diagnosed with a genetic disorder Noonan’s Syndrome RAF-1, Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy, Lung Lymphnosia and Total Gastro intolerance, as time went on, he was also diagnosed with hydrocephalus, severe scoliosis and skin conditions amongst others.

Family and friends want to do all they can to support Flinn with the many challenges he will have to face. A GoFundMe has been established to assist with the costs of home adaptations, therapy room and equipment, specialist dieticians and feeding specialists, occupational therapy, speech and language therapist and a play therapist.