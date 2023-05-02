Wicklow

Wicklow music night supports Coolmine addiction centre as it hits 50th milestone

Barry Finnegan and Patrick Hynes at Hennessy's fundraising music night. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Darragh Hatton, Linda Carroll, Sean McGillen and Butty Brennan at Hennessy's charity music night. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Jersey donated by James Doyle at Ashling Frames to help Hennessy's fundraiser. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Gemma and John at Hennessy's music night. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Michael Bealin playing at Hennessy's music night. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Keith Adams and Paul Hatton playing at Hennessy's music night. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Anne Dudley and Hazel Byrne.

Wicklow People

HENNESSY’S pub in Blessington hosted a fundraising music night to help celebrate the 50th year of a drug and alcohol treatment centre.

Coolmine Therapeutic Community in Dublin provides community, day and residential services with a self-help approach to facilitate recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

As part of their 50th anniversary, Wicklow man Paul Hatton, the centre’s Continuing Care Manager, is completing the 111km Camino de Santiago route from Sarria to Santiago to raise money for Coolmine. He left Ireland on Wednesday, April 26 and is still fundraising via GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/sponsor-paul-hatton-completing-the-camino.

On Monday morning he was just €200 short of his €4,000 target.