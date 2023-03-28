Wicklow hotel gets permission for ground mounted Solar Panel PV System

Rathsallagh House has received full planning permission for a 100.8 KWP Ground Mounted Solar PV System on a 0.3 ha site to the rear of the premises in Dunlavin.

Rathsallagh House Ltd previously received planning for a Ground Mounted Solar PV System from Wicklow County Council but were informed by the company providing the service that the location of the solar panels were too far away from the main switch room.

The most recent application is identical to the pervious approved application, apart from the solar panels being moved closer to the existing switch room.

The subject site is bounded to the north by post and rail fencing and is unbound to the south, east and west. There is no mature vegetation within these boundaries.

The site is accessed via a private laneway that is connected to the local road L-8306.