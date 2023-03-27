Wicklow girl (10) to cut hair for charity after best friend is touched by cancer

Alannah Hill from Blessington will cut her hair in aid of Aoibheann's Pink Tie on Saturday, April 1.

Big-hearted Alannah Hill from Blessington will cut more than 14 inches off her hair at a fundraiser for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie at Hennessy’s pub in Blessington on Saturday, April 1.

The Gaelscoil na Lochanna student’s noble gesture was inspired by her best friend Caoilainn Keogh, whose sister Aoife (12) was diagnosed with cancer at just six weeks old.

After cutting her hair, Alannah will generously donate her flowing mane to the international Rapunzel Foundation which is a charity that collects hair to make suction wigs for children and adults with Alopecia.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser, Alannah’s mother Aoife Hill-O’Neill was full of praise for her thoughtful daughter, saying: “We are so proud of our Alannah for wanting to help Caoilainn’s family and this wonderful charity.

“Alannah first became aware of the word cancer when Aoife, her best friend Caoilainn's sister, was diagnosed with cancer at six weeks old.

“We are in absolute awe of Aoife, her parents Carly and Robbie, siblings Rian, Caoilainn and Cara, and all her extremely supportive family and friends. I can only imagine the worry and stress they have all gone through as a family and are still going through.”

Alannah’s hair cutting event is part of a larger Aoibheann’s Pink Tie fundraiser that is being organised by members of the Keogh family and their Blessington community.

Carly Keogh, Aoife’s mother, said she was blown away by the support the fundraiser had received so far.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response from the community,” Carly said. “When events like these are put on in Blessington, you really get to see just how fantastic the community really are.

“We just wanted to give back to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, because they have helped us so so much since Aoife’s diagnosis.”

Applauding Alannah and the Blessington community for their commitment to the charity, fundraiser organiser and Aoife’s grand-aunt Catherine Behan said: “Well done Alannah – you are a very kind girl indeed!

“Aoibheann’s Pink Tie is an amazing charity that supports children and their families who have been touched by cancer and is a causey very close to our hearts here in Blessington.

“It’s almost four years since we held our last fundraiser for them. Throughout the last 10 years they have been so generous with their support for our own little girl Aoife and her family. As a family, along with the support of our community, we would like to once again raise funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

“Please come along and support Alannah, our bake sale, our raffle and many other events that will take place on the day. You can pop in for a cuppa and enjoy the music, song and much more.”

If you would like to donate cakes, raffle prizes etc please contact Catherine Behan at 087 122 4019, Judy Keogh at 087 616 5116 or Carly Ellis Keogh at 086 306 2083.