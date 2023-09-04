Wicklow gardaí arrest motorcyclist clocked at 207 km/h in a 100 km/h zone
Wicklow People
Gardai in west Wicklow arrested a motorcyclist on Sunday afternoon who was detected travelling at 207 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Members of the Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit were on hand to arrest the rider, who was charged with dangerous driving and will later appear in court.
“While performing a speed check this afternoon, Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit detected this motorcyclist travelling at a speed of 207 km/h in a 100 km/h zone,” a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana Wicklow said.
“The rider was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and will have a court appearance to follow.
“Road safety is all our responsibility.”