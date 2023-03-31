Wicklow Escape and Rathsallagh House included on list of best Irish wedding venues

The stunning Wicklow Escape in Donard is among the most popular wedding venues in the country.

Irish wedding venue website SaveMyDay.ie has seen a rise in popularity of exclusive-hire wedding venues amongst to-be-weds over the past 12 months.

To help to-be-weds plan their own private and personal wedding day, SaveMyDay.ie has shone a spotlight on the country’s eclectic mix of exclusive-hire locations to say ‘I Do’ and host wedding receptions.

If you dream of an intimate wedding with exquisite food secluded in nature, look no further than The Wicklow Escape, which has a Civil Ceremony licence and won Ireland’s best intimate wedding venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2022.

Couples can choose from exclusive ceremonies in their historic long hall or immersed in the natural woodland setting or on the mountain deck in the foothills of the Wicklow mountains and Sugarloaf. Perfect for nature lovers and foodie couples, and those who love the idea of getting married with a small group of your nearest and dearest in an environmentally-minded exclusive venue.

Dunlavin’s Rathsallagh Country House is a spectacular 17th century country house nestled in acres of woodland with a 300 year old walled garden, thousands of mature trees and a long winding avenue ensuring complete privacy on wedding days. Their Granary and Orangery offer indoor ceremonies on site, and their celebrated wedding menus, welcoming hospitality and romantic setting are exclusively yours on your own wedding day.

Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-owner of SaveMyDay.ie, stated: “There is an evident increase in demand and desire for private rental wedding venues in Ireland over the past year. Exclusive venues allow newlyweds to be at ease with their own guests and allow them to create their own personalised celebrations . Each with their own distinct allure and appeal and catering for varying guest sizes and budgets , SaveMyDay.ie are showcasing Ireland’s top spots to host private weddings.”