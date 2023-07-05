Wicklow County Council readying tender documents for Baltinglass development project

CLLR Edward Timmins has welcomed news that Wicklow County Council are planning to put the Rural Development Fund (RDF) project for Baltinglass out to tender.

The council was allocated €3.5 million in 2019 under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) for improvements to accessibility, enhancements to the public realm and upgrades to the town park.

Cllr Timmins has been a longstanding critic of the delay in starting the works and once again raised the matter at Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow County Council.

He stated: “RDF for Baltinglass is finally seeing some movement four years since the funding was first received. We need to keep the pressure on Arup to come back with the final spec so we can go out to tender and hopefully have workers on the ground by October.”

In reply Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman said: “The RDF is in progress and we are expecting tender documents to arrive today.

“We are very keen to get out and start work on the ground as soon as possible.”

It will take a number of weeks to assess the tender documents before it goes out to tender at the end of the month. It is hoped to start work on November 3.