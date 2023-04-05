Wicklow County Council commits €500,000 to Blessington swimming pool project

Marion McNallu, Deirdre McCormack, Cllr. John Mullen, Cllr. Avril Cronin, Cllr Greard O'Neill, Susan Rossiter, Max Lindsley, Shae Corrigan, Derrick Lawless, Rosie Whelan, Sophia Kenny and Aaron Stacey at the launch of the Bllessingon pop-up pool in September.

Wicklow County Council have shown their commitment to delivering a swimming pool in Blessington by allocating €500,000 in funding to its development under the local authority’s Capital Investment Programme.

The substantial funding was presented to elected councillors at this month’s Wicklow County Council, along with details of other capital projects with a total projected expenditure of €624 million, the bulk of which (€428) will be spent on housing and roads across the county.

Announcing the funding for a pool in Blessington, Head of Finance at Wicklow County Council, Brian Gleeson said: “This is a high agenda item and there have been talks and discussions in relation to it going on for some time.

"While no final decision has been made on it, a provision has been made of €500,000 in the first year, which would be for consultancy work and to do a feasibility.

“We’ve put in an amount, but obviously grant funding would have to be forthcoming from the relevant department in order to progress the project. Given that it’s an item that has been on the agenda for a considerable amount of time, that’s why we have it in the plan.

“The CIP is an aspirational, rolling programme that isn’t set in stone. The projects are still dependent on government approval, the allocation of grant aid and securing funding.”

Reacting to news of the funding, Chairperson of the Community Pool for West Wicklow Campaign, Deirdre McCormack, said that the allocation under the CIP demonstrated the local authority’s continued commitment to the project.

“The news this week is just fantastic,” Deirdre said. “When I heard about it I rang Mary McMorrow from Swim Ireland to let her know straight away, I just couldn’t wait to tell her. Mary has been fantastic with us and was equally delighted with the news.

“We’ve had such amazing support for the pool from the community here in west Wicklow, so getting this nod of support from the Council really means a lot to us. They clearly see it as a priority for the area.

“Wicklow County Council are obviously listening and supportive of what we’re doing. They’ve always maintained their interest in it and, now that they’ve made this latest commitment, it’s a really exciting time for the county and it’s great to see things moving forward.”

The announcement of the funding comes just a week after Deirdre presented the results of the Community Pool for West Wicklow group’s pop-up pool initiative to elected councillors from the Baltinglass Municipal District.

The trial run saw a temporary twelve metres by 3.4 metre pool installed in St Kevin’s Community Hall in Blessington from September to December last year. Over the course of 12 weeks, the pool was fully booked, with huge interest shown by local children and adults alike.

A total of 448 students – from five local schools and one playschool – took part in swim classes, while the pool also welcomed aquafit classes, additional needs groups and approximately 1,100 unique users over the duration of the project.

“We had a really positive response to the pop-up pool from the community,” Deirdre said. “600 children who wouldn’t have had that opportunity otherwise learned how to swim a week.

"The fact that demand from local schools exceeded our capacity says everything. When you have schools the size of the ones we have here in west Wicklow wanting to block book every Thursday, it just screams out that we need a permanent pool.

“We were delighted with how the pop-up went and so were Swim Ireland. As part of their presentation to the Baltinglass councillors, Mary highlighted a new pool in the UK that is €2 million cheaper (€8m) than a pool we were quoted four years ago.

“I think the technology these new pools have is really exciting, as they’re much better for the environment and more cost effective. Their modern design can be adapted to incorporate a community centre, and already comes complete with a gym, Yoga and spinning studio.

“The presentation we delivered to the councillors was really about thanking the council for their support, to show them that the pop-up pool was a success and that there is a need for it, and to discuss the next step – which is ensuring a successful application for funding.

“The last time Wicklow county Council applied for funding under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) they were unsuccessful, but we actually had an opportunity to meet with the Department of Sport.

“They went through the application and highlighted areas that needed to be improved and one of them was that they needed proof that a pool would increase participation in sport. We’ve done that now, so the next bit is looking at new technologies and bringing the costs down.

“We’re delighted to be moving forward with the application. We’ll just keep trucking on. Or, as we say, we’ll just keep swimming!”