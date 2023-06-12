Wicklow Community Healthcare to launch video marking 40th anniversary of Gay Pride

A new video to mark the 40th anniversary of Gay Pride in Ireland will be launched later this month by west Wicklow’s Community Healthcare team.

The video reflects the changes in the understanding of the LGBTQ community in the health service for patients, community and staff and the role inclusion plays in offering better health outcomes. It highlights the work that has been done to date with high-level management support, and what changes might still be necessary as our understanding continues to develop.

It is set to be launched in Naas on June 21 by the Health and Wellbeing and Health Promotion team for Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow (DSKWW) Community Healthcare and will later be available on the Health and Wellbeing Youtube channel.

Video participants include Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, Margaret McQuillan, Head of Service Health and Wellbeing at DSKWW, along with LGBTQ+ champions from community partners and HSE staff, who are now implementing the learning from the Rainbow Badge Initiative.

In DSKWW the launch of this video is a progression of the Rainbow Badge Initiative, which is being rolled out across the region and has already been implemented in two Primary Care Centres, one hospital and all of the health promotion and improvement teams.

The badge is intended to be a simple symbol identifying its wearer as someone an LGBTI+ person can feel comfortable talking to about issues relating to sexuality or gender identity. It shows that the wearer is there to listen without judgement and signpost to further support if needed.

The model emphasises that wearing a badge is a responsibility. When an individual signs up to wear a badge, they acknowledge why the project is needed and what their responsibility entails. The aim of this initiative is to actively break down barriers which LGBTI+ people may face within the HSE. which provides basic education and access to resources for staff who want to sign up for the project.

Research indicates that there is still a fear, though diminishing, of stigmatisation and negative treatment within the health service from primary care to acute hospitals, all the way to residential care and nursing homes in the LGBTI+ community.

Three-quarters of Irish LGBTI+ people feel healthcare providers lack knowledge and sensitivity to LGBTI+ issues, with almost 50 per cent seeking LGBTI+-friendly clinicians due to bad experiences (Maycock et al, 2009). LGBTI+ people identify specific barriers to accessing health services: fear, lack of understanding of LGBTI+ issues and lack of appropriate language (Maycock et al, 2009).

Older people who identify as LGBTI+ also encounter difficulties in healthcare, with only one in three believing that their healthcare provider has sufficient knowledge about LGBTI+ issues and only four per cent of older LGBTI+ people feel respected as an LGBTI+ person by their healthcare professional.

A reported 40 per cent consider their poor experiences with healthcare to be as a result of their LGBTI+ identity (Higgins et al. 2011).