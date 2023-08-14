Wicklow actor Jack Reynor spotted at the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar

Award-winning Wicklow actor Jack Reynor made an appearance at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil, enjoying a blend of established music legends and rising stars as the festival returned to its roots in Mullingar, where it began back in 1951.

Posting a snap of himself and a couple of fellow Fleadh revellers on Instagram, ‘The Peripheral’ star looked in fine fettle as he basked in the convivial atmosphere at a local venue.

Reynor, who was born in Colorado to an Irish mother and moved to Valleymount in west Wicklow when he was two years old, was enjoying a well-earned break ahead of the filming of his latest film, ‘Brightwater’, in which he will star alongside ‘American Gods’ actor Emily Browning.

The highly-anticipated feature film, which is currently in pre-production, tells the story of a big-city architect who travels to an isolated Maine island with plans to build a sprawling luxury resort, but when his girlfriend mysteriously vanishes he embarks on a desperate search across the unforgiving landscape and into his psyche.

Brightwater will cap off a busy year for Reynor, who finished shooting ‘The Perfect Couple’ with Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning earlier this year. The impending release of ‘The Good Mother’, which co-starred Hilary Swank and Olivia Cooke, is slated for September 1 and has already received rave reviews.