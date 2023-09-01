Wexford-Wicklow constituency change described as ‘politically akin to 1798’

FORMER TD Billy Timmins has compared the changes made this week to the Wicklow constituency to how Irish rebels were treated during the historic 1798 rebellion.

The Baltinglass native was first elected to Dáil Éireann at the 1997 general election, succeeding his father Godfrey, who had retired. He retained his seat in the 2007, 2011 and 2016 general elections.

He contested the 2020 election having returned to Fine Gael but was unsuccessful, and also served for many years as a member of Wicklow County Council, elected in 1999 and serving until 2004.

Though many have welcomed the creation of a new three-seat, inter-county constituency, which will take in territories from the south of Wicklow and north of Wexford, Mr Timmins was not among them.

Addressing the Wicklow constituency changes made by the Electoral Commission, Mr Timmins stated: “It’s politically akin to 1798 with the county hanged, drawn and quartered. The Electoral Commission has shown a complete lack of understanding of the integration of communities and large tracts of Wicklow will now most likely lose out in a drive involving lopsided population growth.

“The changes certainly strengthen the incumbents even further, not withstanding we are a seat down.

"I compare it to a platform at sea where everyone is all gathered in the one corner and they are afraid of it tilting over so they throw lads off the end of it rather than actually properly addressing where the problem is.”

The new constituency will encompass an area (including Arklow and Gorey) from Rathdrum and the Rath townland in Wicklow to Rossard and Killincooly in Wexford.

Wicklow and Wexford will remain individual constituencies, reduced from five to four seats apiece to accommodate the new inter-county constituency, with the additional seat in Wicklow-Wexford one of 14 that will see an increase to 174 TDs representing 43 constituencies in the next Dáil, up from the current 160 TDs in 39 constituencies.