West Wicklow roadworks to continue for a week

Roadworks carried out by Wicklow County Council on the L-8320 road in Castleruddery, west Wicklow will begin on Monday, July 24 and are expected to continue for one week.

Wicklow County Council have advised motorists that a traffic management plan and diversions will be in place for the duration of the works, with local access also provided.

A Wicklow County Council spokesperson said: “Wicklow County Council regret any inconvenience these works may cause. Please drive with caution.”