West Wicklow pool campaigner Deirdre McCormack reveals how the activism bug bit

Deirdre McCormack has become a household name as she leads Blessington’s campaign for a pool, but the Former Abbey theatre stage manager told Reporter David Medcalf that her activism started when she was a child, and she once washed Ross O’Carroll Kelly’s rugby shorts

Deirdre McCormack. Photo: Barry Hamilton

David Medcalf Wicklow People Today at 08:00