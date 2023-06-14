West Wicklow pharmacy to host fundraisers for two courageous youths

McGreals Pharmacy in Baltinglass will host two charity coffee mornings this week to rally support for two courageous young local people.

On Wednesday, June 14 the west Wicklow community will come together to help support Pauric Brady, who is battling cancer, by raising funds and awareness of his cruel disease.

All monies raised will contribute to any expenses the family will occur over the next couple of months. Their world was turned upside down when they were told at Christmas that their eldest son Pauric, who had just turned 18 in November, had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

This news was devastating to hear and after further tests, the family were informed that the cancer had spread and it is now terminal. The family is heartbroken and overwhelmed by this news.

On Friday, June 16 the pharmacy will welcome the community once again, this time to raise funds for for an extraordinary local boy named Flinn Lynham.

A born battler, who arrived via emergency C-section, funds raised will go towards Flinn's ongoing care and support, ensuring he receives the resources and assistance he needs, including home adaptations, therapy Room and equipment, occupational therapist and speech and language therapist.

The coffee mornings will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with raffles held at both and tempting treats and coffee served throughout.