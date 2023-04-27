West Wicklow Historical Society seek submissions for journal volume 12

WEST Wicklow Historical Society is looking for anyone wishing to make a contribution to volume 12 of their journal due for release later this year.

In addition to Wicklow material, the journal also accepts articles regarding neighbouring parts of counties Kildare, Carlow and Dublin, particularly if the subject matter impinges into West Wicklow.

If you would like to contribute a paper, have students who might like to submit a suitable essay or know of anyone who would like to contribute an article, please let them know.

The deadline for submissions will be the end of July. If you would like to contribute this year, please email your piece or any queries you may have to lawlorcm@hotmail.com.