West Wicklow councillors call for action on Baltinglass Rural Development Fund projects

Elected councillors from the Baltinglass Municipal District called for immediate action on long-awaited Baltinglass RRDF projects at the April Wicklow County Council meeting.

Describing their discontent at the failure to utilise €3.5 million allocated under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), Cllr Edward Timmins and Cllr Patsy Glennon emphasised the importance of the projects to Wicklow Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman.

Wicklow County Council was allocated the funding in 2019, for improvements to accessibility, enhancements to the public realm and upgrades to the town park in Baltinglass and are still awaiting a response to their request for an additional €2 million for proposed works.

Addressing the chamber, Cllr Timmins said: “I will be brief, as I bring this up every month. We just ask that this be given priority and we see some action. I would like to urge that it continues, because words no longer cut it, it is action that we have to see.”

Echoing his west Wicklow colleague’s sentiments, Cllr Glennon added: “Cllr Timmins has mentioned the urgency to see some work on the ground beginning in respect of the RDF. That can't be over-emphasised, because people are really annoyed and getting quite impatient about it dragging on and on.”

Responding to the councillors' concerns, Ms O’Gorman said: “In relation to the RDF in Baltinglass, we have had a focused couple of sessions internally amongst the executive. My approach to the likes of the RDF projects, or projects of scale, is to have an interdepartmental team to work closely inside to ensure we don't drop the ball.

“I hope you will see progress on the ground soon on that project. There have been redoubled efforts under the post of Leonora (Earls) and there should be a benefit to the Council on that.”