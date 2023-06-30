West Wicklow Chamber Festival opens composition competition

The final competition for the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival 2023 is now open for brass quintets.

THE West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival has announced details of a composition competition for emerging composers, in partnership with the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland.

Each year there are two separate awards for different instrumentation combinations. The first competition for flute and piano was awarded to composer Donnacha McAodha. The winning work was performed at the festival in May of this year.

The final competition for 2023 is now open for brass quintets, consisting of two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. Competition entrants are invited to submit a piece of between three to five minutes duration.

Entry is free and open to emerging and early career who have not had works professionally published to date, who are currently based on the island of Ireland or holding Irish citizenship. In particular The festival would like to encourage applications from emerging/early career composers working in all genres from under-represented and under-served communities.

The winning composers will receive a prize of €500 and will get an opportunity to premiere their winning works at the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival’s ‘rising star’ recitals taking place on Saturday, November 11 performed by the festivals selected rising stars; Nathan McDonnell (trumpet) Erick Castillo (trumpet), Peter Mullen (horn), Daniel Boon (trombone) and Adam Buttimer (tuba)

A pre-concert Composer’s Voice interview with the winning composer and the performers will also take place, presented by the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland.

The winning composers will get to collaborate and rehearse with the performers. The competition will accommodate additional supports for selected composer or composers who are disabled or who have other specific needs to facilitate rehearsal with the performers.

The work should not have been previously performed in public prior to its world premiere at the festival.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Entry forms are available at westwicklowfestival.com