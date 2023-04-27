Wicklow

West Wicklow Cancer Support enjoys fantastic coffee morning

Tanya Byrne and Alfie, Aisling Freehill and Jamie, Josephine McManamon, Geraldine Fox, Roisin Freehill Gibbons and Loretta Freehill. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Catherine Behan, Paula Daly and Bernadette Ellis. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Carmel Dillon, Gemma Deeney, Bernadette Rooney and Eimear McIntyre Reape. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Cllr. Patsy Glennon, Loretta Freehill and Cllr Avril Cronin. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Oonagh McCormack, Deirdre McCormack and Becky Clements. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Tina Cruise and Kathleen Tisdall. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Annette Leonart and Karen McIntyre. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Myles BuchananWicklow People

COUNTRY music sensation Noel Boland and Tik-Tok star Lea Heart provided the entertainment as West Wicklow Cancer Support took part in the East Coast FM coffee mornings taking place on Friday.

There was no shortage of visitors making their way into the Coimin Centre in Blessington where they enjoyed some delicious home bakes and trying their luck at a fundraising raffle.

Dave Harrington of East Coast FM was also present to lend a hand.

The sun shone down for the duration of the event, with Noel and Lea providing the music, followed by a mindful meditation to reflect by Gemma Deeney.

West Wicklow Cancer Support would like to thank the Coimin Centre for opening their doors and anyone who donated baked goods, scones, balloons and prizes for the raffle.

Thanks are also passed onto anyone who made a monetary donation or any group or individual who continues to support West Wicklow Cancer Support.