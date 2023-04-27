West Wicklow Cancer Support enjoys fantastic coffee morning

COUNTRY music sensation Noel Boland and Tik-Tok star Lea Heart provided the entertainment as West Wicklow Cancer Support took part in the East Coast FM coffee mornings taking place on Friday.

There was no shortage of visitors making their way into the Coimin Centre in Blessington where they enjoyed some delicious home bakes and trying their luck at a fundraising raffle.

Dave Harrington of East Coast FM was also present to lend a hand.

The sun shone down for the duration of the event, with Noel and Lea providing the music, followed by a mindful meditation to reflect by Gemma Deeney.

West Wicklow Cancer Support would like to thank the Coimin Centre for opening their doors and anyone who donated baked goods, scones, balloons and prizes for the raffle.

Thanks are also passed onto anyone who made a monetary donation or any group or individual who continues to support West Wicklow Cancer Support.