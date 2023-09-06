‘We only lost our mother 18 months ago and now we have this’ – Tributes as beloved father-of-three (34) dies suddenly

Mickey Carroll (34) was rushed to hospital only last Friday

The tightly-knit communities of Ballyconnell, Tullow and Coolkenno have been plunged into deep sadness with the news that beloved father of three Mickey Carroll (34) has passed away after suffering an aneurysm last week.

Described as a caring and selfless man who would “go above and beyond to help you out of a bind”, Mickey was a loyal friend, a fantastic father to three boys – Michael (11), Jamie (10) and Tyler (9) – and a cherished brother to his five siblings.

Raised in the small village of Ballyconnell, nestled between Coolkenno, Shillelagh and Tullow, Mickey was an avid GAA player in his youth and turned out for Coolkenno GAA up to Junior level.

An infectious character, Mickey had a wide range of friends, colleagues and associates from all walks of life, whether it was his neighbours in his adopted home of Tullow, fellow car enthusiasts (his true passion) or staff and customers at his job at Dan Morrissey’s in Carlow.

“He would’ve played for Coolkenno up until Junior level, where he played for about a year,” Mickey’s sister Michelle Doyle recalled. “He was very much into his soccer in his youth and was a huge Liverpool supporter.

“His interests, like a lot of boys when they get older, turned to cars – which became a huge hobby of his. He only got his own car recently, which was the apple of his eye, along with his three boys of course.

“He loved Michael, Jamie and Tyler dearly and was a great father to them.

“He was actually due to collect the boys from Dublin last week, to bring them down for the weekend, but that obviously never happened.

“It was fairly early in the evening on Friday when I got the call to say that Mickey was in an ambulance on his way to Kilkenny and that he was unresponsive, which was a massive shock, to say the least,” Michelle continued.

“When he arrived in St Luke’s he had a seizure, which was actually the aneurysm bursting, which led to huge brain damage. They got him into critical care and told us that he wasn’t not going to come out of it.

“It was quite sudden, and they were able to tell us within a couple of hours that the brain damage was irreparable and that there was nothing they could do.

“They kept him hooked up to machines, which were breathing for him and then had a second seizure, which ultimately terminated his life, even though he was still connected to the machines.

“That’s when we made the decision as a family to donate his organs because they had such good viability. He will never know the hope he has given to others by this selfless act, and we are forever proud of his actions even at this extremely sad time for our family.”

After losing their mother Helen just 18 months ago and footing a huge bill for her cancer treatment, the family decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Mickey’s funeral, with any excess donations going directly to his three children.

Despite only being set up hours after Mickey’s aneurysm, the page has been inundated with donations amounting to €3,680 – a total Michelle believes is a reflection on the indelible impact her brother had on so many lives.

Overjoyed with the response from communities in Wicklow, Carlow and beyond, Michelle said: “I set it up at half eleven on Friday night, and I didn’t think for a second that it would get half the exposure it has received.

“I’m the eldest of the siblings, and I spoke to my brothers, sisters and our dad Brian about the fundraiser first because I didn’t want to do it without everyone being on board.

“We only lost our mother 18 months ago, and she was only 54, to lung cancer, and we’re not even recovered from her loss, and now we have this.

“Obviously, we had been kind of financially hit when Mam went into hospital, hugely hit. But we pulled together as a family, all six of the siblings and Dad, and we rallied through and paid for it, and there was a sense of accomplishment.

“But to have to deal with this so quickly, it was quite a daunting prospect, so I set up the page to cover his funeral and cremation costs because we don’t have any other costs, with anything left over going straight to Mickey’s boys.

“I could never have imagined, that I would wake up on Saturday morning to see €400 in donations,” she continued. “To see it ten times that this morning, I’m just blown away by it.

“I’ve had messages and phone calls from people I went to primary school with, and I’m 37 now. People sending us amazing messages and words of support, really heartfelt stuff.

“It’s very nostalgic, as we all went to school in Ballyconnell Primary School.

“Anyone who knew us, we were the six children who did 33 years of school without missing a day, which was our claim to fame!

“Honestly, we’re all stunned by the response from the community. I suppose it’s a reflection of the kind of person Mickey was.

“He was the kind of guy who would help you fix a tyre in the lashing rain if he saw you in a bind. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for you, no matter how tough a job.

“He was such a lovely guy, a great brother, and we’re all going to miss him so very much.”

Mickey Carroll’s reposing will take place on Thursday at Mickeys family home, with his funeral service taking place in the Most Holy Rosary Church in Tullow on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Dublin.

May he rest in peace.

To help cover the costs of Mickey Carroll’s funeral, visit gofundme.com/f/mickey-carroll