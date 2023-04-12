Ulster Bank exit sparks cashless crisis in Blessington

The Blessington Ulster Bank branch will close permanently on April 21 as part of owner NatWest's withdrawal from the Irish market.

BLESSINGTON businesses and residents have been left stranded on a cashless island as Ulster Bank have joined AIB in ceasing cash services at their soon-to-close branch in the west Wicklow town.

Described as “the last few nails in the currency coffin”, the termination of all Ulster Bank transactional services on March 31 follows removal of cash facilities at the local AIB branch last year, which is the only other bank in the town.

Although limited AIB and Bank of Ireland banking services are still available at the Blessington Post Office, residents from the neighbouring villages of Dunlavin, Hollywood, Kilbride and Valleymount now have to travel to neighbouring Naas, Newbridge or Baltinglass to access cash banking facilities at their Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and AIB branches.

Keen to stress the impact of the Ulster Bank closure on businesses and vulnerable residents, Carmel Cashin of the Blessington and District Forum said: “It’s a real disaster for older people in the area.

“When the AIB here went cashless it was a huge blow to the town but, this latest closure, it’s the final few nails in the currency coffin.

“An awful lot of people here still deal in cash and many of them aren’t comfortable with the online or electronic transactions. This whole move towards a cashless banking system is symptomatic of the deepening digital divide with older people and it’s leaving a whole generation of west Wicklow residents behind.

“While a cashless system does suit a lot of people, there should be some sort of happy medium – surely people deserve the option? It’s not okay for a town like Blessington, with the population increase that’s coming, to have no cash facility.

“We’re talking about Blessington here, but I’m very conscious of those living outside the town. If you think of a person from the older generation who lives on the other side of the lake, they’ll have to trek all the way to Naas or beyond to do their banking now.

“We still have the local Credit Union and Post Office here, and they do sterling work, but they’re not a replacement for a cash bank with a physical location.

“And it’s not just the residents that are suffering. If there’s no bank bringing people into Blessington, then you’re going to have a knock-on effect on the economic development of the town.

“You hear all about the enterprise and the development that’s coming down the line, but that’ll all count for nothing if a business can’t even deposit their cash here.”

Owner of the iconic west Wicklow House and San Patrizio restaurant in Blessington, Peter Eustace, is already feeling the effects of Ulster Bank’s closure. Operating a cash-heavy business, Peter now has to travel across county lines to make his deposits and access coins to provide change for his customers.

“It’s affecting all businesses in Blessington already to be honest with you,” Mr Eustace said. “It’s putting a lot of pressure on the Post Office, who only take nominal amounts of cash.

“There are limited services if you’re AIB or BOI, but if you’re Ulster Bank you’re totally stranded. I have to leave the county to make my deposits now.

“The biggest issue for us, and indeed for every business in Blessington, is the coin. We just can’t get it anywhere in Blessington any more.

“If you’re a business that needs a couple of hundred quid worth of change a week, to give people change, you won’t get that here. That affects every single shop in the town.

“As bad as this is for commerce and business in Blessington, it’s the older people I really feel for. The whole online and digital banking bit is leaving them behind, and it’s just not right.”

Commenting on the cessation of Ulster Bank Bank services, Baltinglass Municipal District Councillor Patsy Glennon said that there had been no indication that another financial institution would occupy Ulster Bank’s Main Street premises, which will shut on April 21.

Still incensed by AIB’s “scandalous” decision to withdraw cash facilities from their Blessington branch, Cllr Glennon said that the move was indicative of the broader neglect faced by west Wicklow citizens.

“Valleymount, Hollywood, Blessington – the whole of west Wicklow is affected by this decision,” Cllr Glennon fumed. “It’s utterly scandalous that there is no bank with cash in Blessington.

“It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s an expanding town and there’s going to be a lot of development here in the next few years. There’s a whole lot of business to be done and no bank with cash.

“The cynic in me keeps going back to the AIB fiasco. When cash was removed from the Blessington branch during AIB’s ‘trial period’, it wasn’t reinstated after they changed their plans to do away with cash at all their branches.

“AIB were hammered in the Dáil at the time, but Blessington was one of the unlucky guinea pigs they tested the waters with before full monty, and they just left it as is. It was an absolute disgrace and something the bank shouldn’t have gotten away with.

“All of this is indicative of all the things that have happened, or not happened, in this part of the country.

“We’ve no courthouse in west Wicklow. Going back a few years, we had them in Blessington, Dunlavin and Shillelagh. People at the bottom of the Wicklow Gap have to go to Carlow for court now.

“It’s just one of many things we councillors shout about all the time at County meetings. If it’s not the N81, it’s public lighting, housing or the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

“We have no representation in the Dáil here and we are simply left to our own devices. We really are the forgotten part of Wicklow.”