‘Tour de Picnic’ fundraiser to pass through west Wicklow

The 'King of Chemo', Iain Ward, will cycle through Blessington on his 80km journey to Electric Picnic as part of the annual 'Tour de Picnic' fundraiser.

The Blessington Greenway will host a section of the route for Electric Picnic’s annual charity fundraiser cycle, ‘Tour de Picnic’, in aid of Jack and Jill, the Children’s Health Foundation and Childline by ISPCC.

The charity 17km run or 80km cycle will see cyclists head for the Blessington Greenway to meander through some of Ireland’s largest dairy farms and the picturesque village of Brannockstown.

They’ll then make their way along the Barrow Blueway before reaching Stradbally, where headliners Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred again.. and The Killers are among the acts set to perform across the sold-out festival weekend.

A 17km run or 80km cycle might seem like a big distance if you haven’t done it before, but Iain Ward, aka ‘The King of Chemo’, plans to cycle 52km or run 21 km every day for 31 days as he travels around Ireland.

Iain will be at the starting line of Tour de Picnic in Tallaght Stadium on September 1 as he cycles the 80kms to Electric Picnic, and if you fancy joining him, now is your chance to help raise money for some very worthy Irish charities, plus nabbing yourself a golden ticket to the festival of the summer.

Iain is no stranger to sporting charity endeavours, as he has been on a mission to raise funds since he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2019. An MRI of his brain as part of a medical trial detected what was supposedly a harmless tumour. However, a later scan indicated the tumour was growing.

Iain underwent surgery two weeks after his 31st birthday, and it was confirmed that he had stage three brain cancer, which comes with an average life expectancy of five years.

Iain decided he wanted to put his time to good use and achieve something worthwhile. He has recently returned to Ireland having completed a charity cycle from America’s east to west coast, and while his ultimate goal is to break a record by raising the most amount of money for running a marathon, his next challenge will see him spending the month of August cycling and running around Ireland, encouraging people to sign up for this year’s Tour de Picnic. If he can do it, you can too!

As he runs from county to county, you can follow his journey on his Instagram ‘The King of Chemo’, and donate at gofundme.com/f/Ultra-Marathon-World-Tour

“I’m no stranger to Tour de Picnic as I cycled to Stradbally for the first two Tour de Picnics,” Iain said. “It’s all in aid of some great charities too, so the journey really starts with the fundraising – so throw yourself into it, click the sign-up button on tourdepicnic.ie, set up a fundraising profile and share it on social media so people can help support you and the challenge you’ve set yourself!

“And don’t worry, the cycle and run is a one-way trip. Everyone gets a bus back, so don’t feel you need to behave yourself on Sunday.”

Participants are required to raise €450 (including registration) for the Tour De Picnic charities to take part in this exhilarating fundraising and fitness challenge, with their weekend pass to Ireland’s most popular music festival waiting for them at the finish line.

There’s a student option available to raise €400, proof of student ID is required. If you are looking to get work colleagues or employees involved in a fun charity activity, TDP also has some great corporate packages available with the bonus of an EP ticket. Get in touch at support@giv2go.com.

Go to tourdepicnic.ie to sign up now. Registration is open until Friday, August 18.