Therapeutic pony attacked in Wicklow in ‘shocking incident’

Wicklow Gardai are investigating an incident where four teenagers allegedly harassed, hit and rode a pony used as therapeutic aids by people with disabilities at the Lalor Centre in Baltinglass.

The serious incident took place at the Kare/Lalor Centre’s equestrian complex at approximately 6 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday, April 26 where a group of young teenagers are alleged to have been witnessed harassing, hitting and riding a pony bareback while hitting the pony with sticks.

The Lalor Centre’s six ponies are therapeutic animals that are specially trained to support people with disabilities who use the centre’s suite of services, which include riding classes and calming interactions with the animals.

Reacting to the appalling incident, Lalor Centre Manager Anne Leigh said: “It was a very shocking incident. Four chaps decided to get up on the ponies and tried to do ‘Red Rum’ on them or something.

“They probably thought it was a great idea at the time, but their shocking actions can be detrimental to the ponies and have a major effect on the future use of these beautiful animals.

“It was a community group that was in the parish centre that witnessed it. When the group noticed what was going on they approached the group, who scarpered. If that group hadn’t been there, we wouldn’t have been aware of it. On top of that, if we had then gone to use the ponies for the therapy, and they were spooked, that could’ve caused a lot of issues.

“We were most disappointed because, in all the years that we’re up here, nobody has ever gone near the ponies.

“They’re not just any old ponies out in a field. Up to 50 service users across the Kare organisation would use the facility every week. Some users compete, while for others it’s just about the calming effect petting and sitting on the ponies can have on service users’ anxiety.

“This is a very upsetting situation and we want the community to be aware of this incident - so it can never happen again. Our idea of posting about the incident on social media was to make parents aware that if their sons or daughters are in the area, the ponies are here.

“The matter is currently been investigated by the local Gardaí and if anyone has any information on this incident please contact Baltinglass Garda Station at 059-6482610

“If you see any suspicious activity occurring in the community please report it to the Gardaí.”