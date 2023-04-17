Talbotstown National School hosts ‘Lucy’s Run’ to honour late Lucy Hayes and Charles LeMahieu

CLOSE to 100 people took part in the recent Lucy’s Run held at Talbotstown National School.

Participants had the choice of separate 4km and 7km routes to choose from.

It was the third time the event was held in honour of the late mother of four Lucy Hayes, who passed away in 2017. The first event in her memory took place in 2019 but Covid meant activities for 2020 and 2021 had to be cancelled before Lucy’s Run returned last year.

Last year’s run was also in honour of the late David Aher, who was also associated with the school and a tree donated by Cullen Nurseries was planted in his honour.

This year’s event also honoured the late Charles LeMahieu who passed away in October of last year. A tree purchased from Cullen Nurseries was planted in his memory.

Speaking about the event, Caitriona Byrne said: “There was a good turnout for Lucy’s Run and there were plenty of families involved. We also had decent weather, with the rain holding off.

"We raised €1,274 in total, €500 of which will go to Irish Cancer Support, while the remainder will go toward the purchase of baking and cooking equipment for the school.”