Success for sustainable Wicklow blanket brand Ériu at Business Design Challenge ceremony

Zoë Daly and Lionel Mackey of Ériu receiving the award from Neale Richmond TD, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Business.

THE ethical blanket brand Ériu were among the winners announced at the Design and Crafts Council Ireland’s Irish Business Design Challenge awards held in in Tangent, Trinity College Dublin.

107 businesses entered this year’s Challenge, 44 of whom were shortlisted and invited to Thursday’s awards ceremony. The Irish Business Design Challenge is focused on raising awareness of the importance of incorporating design and sustainability into business strategy, and the benefits it brings to those businesses and the wider Irish economy and society.

Ériu were announced as the 2023 highly commended business in the Micro Category.

Zoë Daly and Wicklow farmer Lionel Mackey set up Ériu, based in Donard, west Wicklow and named after the patron goddess of Ireland, queen of fertility, sovereignty and abundance.

‘Farm to Yarn’ is their slogan and they wanted to create a thoroughly sustainable process of making Irish woollen blankets, sourcing directly from farmers, and enlisting local textile artisans.

The awards were presented by Neale Richmond TD, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Speaking at the awards, Minister Richmond said; “Programmes such as the Irish Business Design Challenge shine a light on the innate creativity and innovation of Irish MSMEs. The last few years have taught businesses to be flexible and adapt quickly, which has been proven through this year’s Irish Business Design Challenge winners.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank DCCI for their commitment to championing Irish design and the entrants for proving that smaller businesses can do big things when given the platform.”