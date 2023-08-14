State spent €795,000 on emergency contraceptives in one region of Co Wicklow

The west Wicklow/Kildare region had the third highest cost for emergency birth control in the country over the past three years.

A report released by the Local Health Office has revealed that the state spent €795,803 on emergency contraceptives in the west Wicklow/Kildare region over the past three years.

The eye-opening LHO report showed that west Wicklow/Kildare had the third highest cost for emergency birth control in the country, with the highest in north Dublin at €825,848, reflecting the possibility that individual patients may have availed of the scheme more than once, and Limerick as the second-highest with €809,131.

Nearly 180,000 women got the morning-after pill or other emergency contraception on free drugs schemes during the past three years at a cost of nearly €15.5m, figures have revealed.

More than 60pc of those who availed of postcoital contraception were medical card holders, while 28pc received drugs and devices under the Drugs Payment Scheme (DPS). The remaining patients qualified under the Free Contraception Scheme.

Drugs and devices provided under the free schemes include Levonorgestrel, which is also known as the morning-after pill used within 72 hours of unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy.

The schemes also covered the cost of emergency intrauterine devices (IUDs), which can be inserted into a woman’s womb up to five days after unprotected sex and is the most effective form of post-coital contraception.

Pills and devices were provided to 111,533 medical card-holders under the General Medical Scheme (GMS) between 2020 and 2023 at a cost of €7.8m, according to records released under Freedom of Information laws.

The GMS covers the cost of prescribed, approved medicines and health services for individuals who satisfy a means test. The DPS covers the cost of medications for families over €80 a month.

A free contraception scheme was also introduced last year for women aged between 17 and 25. The cost of morning-after medications and emergency IUDs dispensed under the scheme last year amounted to €790,719.

The latest figures suggest the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions had a notable impact on the number of people seeking the morning-after pill under the DPS.

In 2020, only 87 women received emergency contraception under the scheme, at a cost of €1,739. This increased to 23,432 in 2021 and 26,476 last year, costing €3.2m and €3.7m respectively.

The number of medical-card holders seeking postcoital contraceptives remained relatively unaffected, however, with 33,791 getting morning-after pills in 2020 compared with 37,278 the following year and 37,837 last year.

A total of 19,827 received the items under the Free Contraception Scheme, which was expanded in January to include women aged 26.

Nearly 84pc of GPs had signed up for the scheme by June, and 1,892 pharmacies also provide contraception free under the scheme.