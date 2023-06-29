Simon Harris calls on Council to finish crucial feasibility study for Blessington N81

JUSTICE Minister Simon Harris is calling on Wicklow County Council to finish a feasibility and options report that will set out their proposed safety scheme for the N81 in Blessington south along with a request for funding.

After working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland [TII], Minister Harris has confirmed that TII are currently awaiting the completion and submission of the Feasibility and Options Report so that its safety scheme can be reviewed.

Minister Harris said: “I have been in close contact with a number of Blessington residents who have raised their concerns about pedestrian and road safety along the N81.

"After being in touch with both Wicklow County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, I have received confirmation that Transport Infrastructure Ireland are currently waiting for Wicklow County Council to submit a report detailing their safety scheme proposal for this stretch of the N81, and I want to encourage Wicklow County Council to follow up on this as soon as possible.”

“Ensuring pedestrian and road safety must be a priority in our towns, especially as so many students walk to school in Blessington every morning. I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me recently on this issue and look forward to continuing to work on it.”