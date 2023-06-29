Wicklow

Simon Harris calls on Council to finish crucial feasibility study for Blessington N81

The N81 in Blessington.

Myles Buchanan
Wicklow People

JUSTICE Minister Simon Harris is calling on Wicklow County Council to finish a feasibility and options report that will set out their proposed safety scheme for the N81 in Blessington south along with a request for funding.

After working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland [TII], Minister Harris has confirmed that TII are currently awaiting the completion and submission of the Feasibility and Options Report so that its safety scheme can be reviewed.

Minister Harris said: “I have been in close contact with a number of Blessington residents who have raised their concerns about pedestrian and road safety along the N81.

"After being in touch with both Wicklow County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, I have received confirmation that Transport Infrastructure Ireland are currently waiting for Wicklow County Council to submit a report detailing their safety scheme proposal for this stretch of the N81, and I want to encourage Wicklow County Council to follow up on this as soon as possible.”

“Ensuring pedestrian and road safety must be a priority in our towns, especially as so many students walk to school in Blessington every morning. I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me recently on this issue and look forward to continuing to work on it.”