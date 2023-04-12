See photos from Blessington Youth Theatre’s sell-out run of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’

Theo Giles getting into the swing of things in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcost. Photo: Barry Hamilton

The cast of Blessington Youth Theatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Blessington Youth Theatre's talented performers in full swing during their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

BLESSINGTON Youth Theatre held three sold-out performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in the Tramway Theatre.

Blessington Youth Theatre was founded in 2009 and is a fully volunteer lead group. They are an inclusive community drama group, for members age 8 to 18 and have staged countless numbers of productions including many musicals, drama reads and film making.

Dress rehearsals held in advance of the performances proved highly successful, and parents were offered an opportunity to share some works of encouragement for the young cast, some of which were read out just before they hit the stage.

Evening performances took place on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, while an extra matinee performance also took place on the Saturday.