Wicklow

Change county

See photos from Blessington Youth Theatre’s sell-out run of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’

Blessington Youth Theatre's talented performers in full swing during their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Cria Cullen, Aoibheann Ashe, Sophie Behan and Grace Behan.

The cast of Blessington Youth Theatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Adelina O'Riordan in a scene from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Tom Renick takes centre stage during Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Theo Giles getting into the swing of things in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcost. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Scarlett Daniel in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Willow Flood in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcost. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Katy May Magee, Alanna O'Toole, Kayla Cassidy, Aoibheann Ashe and Emily Loughman.

Tom Renick and Theo Giles.

Scarlett Daniel and Dioreann Behan.

Theo Giles.

Alex Hawkins acting in Blessington Youth Theatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Willow Flood takes centre stage in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton

thumbnail: Blessington Youth Theatre's talented performers in full swing during their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Cria Cullen, Aoibheann Ashe, Sophie Behan and Grace Behan.
thumbnail: The cast of Blessington Youth Theatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Adelina O'Riordan in a scene from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Tom Renick takes centre stage during Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Theo Giles getting into the swing of things in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcost. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Scarlett Daniel in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Willow Flood in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcost. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Katy May Magee, Alanna O'Toole, Kayla Cassidy, Aoibheann Ashe and Emily Loughman.
thumbnail: Tom Renick and Theo Giles.
thumbnail: Scarlett Daniel and Dioreann Behan.
thumbnail: Theo Giles.
thumbnail: Alex Hawkins acting in Blessington Youth Theatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
thumbnail: Willow Flood takes centre stage in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo: Barry Hamilton
Myles BuchananWicklow People

BLESSINGTON Youth Theatre held three sold-out performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in the Tramway Theatre.

Blessington Youth Theatre was founded in 2009 and is a fully volunteer lead group. They are an inclusive community drama group, for members age 8 to 18 and have staged countless numbers of productions including many musicals, drama reads and film making.

Dress rehearsals held in advance of the performances proved highly successful, and parents were offered an opportunity to share some works of encouragement for the young cast, some of which were read out just before they hit the stage.

Evening performances took place on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, while an extra matinee performance also took place on the Saturday.