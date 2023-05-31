See photos as St Kevin’s Dunlavin hosts annual awards evening

Principal Brian Doran began the evening with a warm welcome and emphasised the significance of acknowledging and celebrating students’ accomplishments. In line with the theme of the evening, Mr Doran stressed the importance of hard work and incremental improvement.

Cllr Patsy Glennon, Chairperson of the Board of Management, also addressed the audience, speaking about his time at school and how his career progressed in later life. He expressed support for the students and staff of St Kevin’s on behalf of the entire board. Board of Management member Cllr Avril Cronin was also in attendance.

“We were honoured to welcome Jim Schofield as our keynote speaker for the evening,” a school spokesperson said. “He captivated the crowd with his inspiring story of building a sailboat during lockdown and successfully sailing across the Atlantic Ocean on a solo voyage. Jim’s narrative perfectly encapsulated the values our awards night represents: hard work, perseverance and endeavour.

“Throughout the event, we had the privilege of presenting over 300 awards to students who demonstrated outstanding effort and commitment throughout the year. These awards were determined based on the scores given by teachers during term exams, reflecting the students’ diligence and dedication.

“While we do recognise academic brilliance, the majority of awards handed out at our annual Awards Evening celebrate the effort put forth by students throughout the year. Additionally, we recognised students who exhibited excellent attendance this year, recognising the fundamental role of regular school attendance in paving the way for their future success.

“Among the winners, 17 students achieved perfect attendance, having missed zero days, while 18 students missed only one day. We also presented our incoming prefects with their badges and look forward to working with them next year.

“Overall, the St. Kevin’s Community College Annual Awards Evening was a remarkable celebration of academic achievement, resilience, and commitment. We would like to thank all who joined us for this special evening, and we extend our congratulations to all the deserving award recipients.”