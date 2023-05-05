Wicklow

See photos as special guest joins Celtic Tenors on stage at Wicklow concert

Eva Kavanagh, Matthew Gilsenan, Brian Mc Grane, Daryl Simpson and James Nelson.

Collette Wall, Breda Ruane, Ann Daly and Martha O' Reilly.

Breda Kearney and Ann Lambert.

Breda Kelly and Anne Nolan.

Breda Byrne, Angela Rafferty, Seamus Nolan, Monica Byrne, Madaline Ahern and Liz Timmins (back).

Phylis Flanigan and Marie Fleming.

Jim and Lily Mulhall.

Elma Mulcathy, Pat O' Brien and Claire O' Brien.

Patrica Kearney and Christine Lennon.

Martina Power, Alan Power and Aisling Byrne

Dick and Margaret Harmon.

Margaret and Michael O' Toole.

Lilian Simmons, Sarah Simmons and Maria Prito.

Margaret Kennedy, Fiona Kearney, Michelle O' Neill and Marie Humphries.

Henry and Anne Byrne.

Mary and Danny Byrne

Meta Hobson and June Snell.

Patrica Kearney and Christine Lennon.

Patrica Kearney and Christine Lennon.

Myles BuchananWicklow People

THE Celtic Tenors were joined by a very special guest at their recent sold-out concert in St Tegan’s Hall in Kiltegan.

The charismatic globe-trotting trio of Daryl Simpson, Matthew Gilsenan and James Nelson are the most crossover act to emerge from Ireland.

Their show in Kiltegan presented a selection of some of the best of Irish songs with Rocky road to Dublin, Red is the Rose and Sweet Sixteen and a healthy dose of the tenor classics like Nessun Dorma and La Donna e Mobile.

While James Nelson is originally from Sligo, he currently resides in Baltinglass. Joining them on stage in St Tegan’s Hall was special guest Eva Kavanagh from Hackettstown, who James used to teach at the Carlow College of Music run by Majella Swan.

Eva is now studying for her Performance Degree at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin under the tutelage of Kathleen Tynan.