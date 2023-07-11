Wicklow

Change county

See photos as Hollywood GAA enjoys community field day

Georgia Darby, Charlie Darby and Evie Carroll at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Stephen Brophy, Oisin Burke, Kate O'Connor, Carol Brophy and Dara O'Connor at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Gary Tutty and Harry Hoolihan at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Bayla Cassidy and Luke Keogh at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Emmy Hyland and Mathew Kelly at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry amilton

Emma O'Connell and Aimae O'Connell at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Frances Bowe and Sinead Mooney at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Enda Shirley and Oisin P Shirley at the Hollywood Field Day. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Myles Buchanan
Wicklow People

THE 53rd Hollywood annual sports and field day attracted hundreds of visitors keen to enjoy the activities at the local GAA grounds as well as the great weather.

St Kevin’s juvenile football team kicked off proceedings as they played a match against Ballymore Eustace GAA Club.

Different athletics activities took place, suitable for everyone from the tiny tots to veterans. A dog show featuring five different categories proved a real attraction, and young and old alike enjoyed the penalty shootout competition.

There were plenty of stalls for visitors to browse around, while the youngsters had some face painting and other competitions to keep them entertained.

Plenty of people tried their hand at horse shoe throwing, some more successfully than others.

Marie Tutty said: “We had a great day and a wonderful turnout.

“We were a bit worried about the weather and had a bad start to the day but we were lucky in that the sun came out and stayed for the duration of the afternoon.

“It was great to see so many families out and about and enjoying themselves.

“We were very happy with how everything went and want to thank everyone for all of their support.”